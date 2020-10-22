Premier Division: Derry City v Shelbourne Venue : The Ryan McBride Brandywell, Derry Date: Friday, 23 October Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage : Live on BBC Radio Foyle and online

Declan Devine has called on his Derry City side to finish the League of Ireland season "as strongly as we can".

Derry host Shelbourne on Friday night in the Candystripes' final home match of the season.

The Brandywell outfit sit eighth in the table, five points ahead of Finn Harps in the relegation play-off position.

Devine feels his side have enough to avoid being drawn into a relegation battle but has urged his team to "control" their own destiny.

Defender Darren Cole is doubtful for the match after coming off injured in Monday's defeat to Dundalk however Derry will have captain Conor McCormack back from suspension.

"We have done our homework and they have been very good this year," Devine said about Shelbourne, who are two places and three points ahead of Derry.

"Their last two results have put them in a strong position and they are pushing for fourth place and a potential European spot.

"It's our last home league game and we want to finish the season as strongly as we can. We want to get three points and we will show Shelbourne the upmost respect."

'Anything is possible'

After finishing in a European position last season, Derry have struggled for consistency in the current campaign and find themselves adrift of fourth spot.

Two late defeats away to Bohemians and Sligo Rovers earlier in October dented any chances of making the top four and Devine says the players "have felt it more than anyone."

"We've dropped points this year where we have been in complete control. The players have been very honest and they have been hurt by it as well," he added.

"There's still a lot of football to be played and a lot of things that we have got to make sure we control.

"It has been such and unexpected and crazy season. Anything is possible, so we have to perform on Friday night.

"Our mindset over the last number of weeks has been to get points. We have to try and get something on Friday night and push on for the final two games."