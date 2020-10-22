Last updated on .From the section Scunthorpe

Mark Howard played his last match for Blackpool against Wycombe in January

League Two side Scunthorpe United have signed free-agent goalkeeper Mark Howard on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old began his career at Arsenal, but his most recent spell was with Blackpool, where he played 47 games in all competitions.

He has a made a total of 270 career appearances playing for clubs also including Aberdeen, Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers.

He has signed a deal with Scubnthorpe until the end of the season.