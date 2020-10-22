Scotland have not played a competitive game since November 2019, in a 5-0 win over this week's opponents Albania

Women's European Championship qualifier: Scotland v Albania Venue: Tynecastle Date: 23 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC ALBA and with text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app, plus live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland MW and digital

Scotland are "hungry for success" in their Euro 2021 qualifiers after seven months out of the game, says manager Shelley Kerr.

They will face Albania at Tynecastle before travelling to Group 4 leaders Finland to restart their European Championship qualifying campaign.

The national side has not trained since March, but Kerr says the squad have been "magnificent" in training.

"You can see how hungry they are to succeed", she said.

"I'm not going to lie, it's been tough [with Covid protocols]. A huge thing in women's football is the interaction amongst the players and that's something that's been very challenging for us - but equally, they can't wait to get on the training pitch.

"They've been so receptive this week in training - everything they've done on and off the pitch has been fantastic. I know we haven't been together for quite some time, but you wouldn't think it."

'Our duty to inspire next generation'

The national side have won both of their games so far, and have two games in hand over leaders Finland - who they face away on Tuesday following their game against Albania.

Kerr admits there is a weight of expectation on her side to qualify and further the women's game in Scotland.

"It's certainly a responsibility that the players take on their shoulders, along with myself and the coaching staff as well," she said.

"We know that ultimately if we have a successful national team, then that cascades all the way over to girl's and women's football in Scotland.

"We know that it's our duty to try and inspire the next generation."