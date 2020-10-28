Last updated on .From the section European Football

Celtic were beaten 3-1 at home by AC Milan in their Group H opener

Europa League: Lille v Celtic Venue: Stade Pierre Mauroy Date: 29 October Time: 17:55 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is fit to "play some part" in Thursday's Europa League game in Lille, says manger Neil Lennon.

Edouard and defender Nir Bitton have recovered from Covid-19 and are in contention after missing Celtic's current three-match winless run.

Despite that dip Lennon says the squad are in good spirits as they prepare to face the in-form Ligue 1 side.

"Bitton and Edouard have travelled," said Lennon.

"They are up to speed to play a part in the game. Whether we start them or not, that is something that we have to assess.

"I don't think we can start the both of them but they'll definitely be available to play some role in the game."

Celtic started Group H with a 3-1 home defeat by AC Milan last week and Lennon acknowledges they face a difficult task against a "top of the range" French side he has first-hand knowledge of.

"I think the group is still open," he added. "We need to get something positive from the game to get a foothold on the group and that's what we'll try and do.

"Lille have been a very good French team for a long time. I actually did a club visit there, a few years ago, when they won the French league and had a look around the place. It was a good experience so it is a club I am semi-familiar with."

Team news

Edouard and Bitton are back for Celtic, but Israel defender Hatem Elhamed, who also caught coronavirus while away with his country, has remained in Glasgow.

Greek goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas, who missed Sunday's 3-3 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie with a back problem, has made the trip to France. Winger James Forrest (ankle) and defender Christopher Jullien (back) remain out.

Lille have a fully-fit squad to choose from.

What do we know about Lille?

Christophe Galtier's side are unbeaten this season and second on goal difference to Ligue 1 leaders PSG with 18 points from eight league games.

Last season marked Lille's first European group-stage campaign since 2014, but they took just one point in finishing bottom of a Champions League section featuring Chelsea, Valencia and Ajax.

The French outfit top Group H after scoring three in the final half hour to win 4-1 away to Sparta Prague 4-1 in their opener last Thursday.

What they said

Lille manager Christophe Galtier: "We will have to give our all against a team that plays with a lot of pace and intensity. Celtic's system is clearly identified and they are used to dominating games."

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "Lille have made a great start to the season and it doesn't surprise me with the quality and strength and depth they have.

"There was a lot of encouragement in the second half against Milan when we took the game to them and I'm looking for more of the same on Thursday."

Match stats

Lille have never faced Scottish opposition in European competition.

Celtic are winless in eight games in France (D3 L5) since beating Nantes in the 1966 European Cup.

Lille have not won in 12 home matches in Europe (D5 L7) since beating FC Copenhagen in Champions League qualifying in 2012-13.

Having failed to score in six Champions League appearances last term, Yusuf Yazici scored a hat-trick against Sparta Prague with his only three shots on target.

Celtic haven't lost their opening two group stage games in a major European competition since the 2013/14 Champions League.