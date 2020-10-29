Europa League - Group H
AC MilanAC Milan0Sparta PragueSparta Prague0

AC Milan v Sparta Prague

Line-ups

AC Milan

  • 1Tatarusanu
  • 2Calabria
  • 24Kjaer
  • 13Romagnoli
  • 5Dalot
  • 8Tonali
  • 4Bennacer
  • 7Castillejo Azuaga
  • 21Díaz
  • 33Krunic
  • 11Ibrahimovic

Substitutes

  • 10Calhanoglu
  • 14Conti
  • 17da Conceição Leão
  • 19Hernández
  • 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
  • 27Maldini
  • 29Colombo
  • 43Campos Duarte da Silva
  • 56Saelemaekers
  • 79Kessié
  • 89Moleri
  • 90Donnarumma

Sparta Prague

  • 29Heca
  • 16Sacek
  • 3Celustka
  • 13Lischka
  • 15Hanousek
  • 25Travnik
  • 8Pavelka
  • 32Aalen Vindheim
  • 10Dockal
  • 9Krejci
  • 39Julis

Substitutes

  • 1Nita
  • 5Plechaty
  • 7Moberg Karlsson
  • 18Kozák
  • 20Hlozek
  • 22Plavsic
  • 24Polidar
  • 28Wiesner
  • 36Karabec
  • 40Kotek
  • 41Vitík
  • 52Patrak
Referee:
Halis Özkahya

Match Stats

Home TeamAC MilanAway TeamSparta Prague
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away1

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Brahim Díaz (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

  2. Post update

    Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Davide Calabria with a cross.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Andreas Aalen Vindheim (Sparta Prague).

  4. Post update

    Ismael Bennacer (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rade Krunic (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ismael Bennacer.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Milan. Brahim Díaz tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Offside, Milan. Simon Kjaer tries a through ball, but Diogo Dalot is caught offside.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Rade Krunic (Milan).

  9. Post update

    Andreas Aalen Vindheim (Sparta Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  11. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002023
2Roma11002113
3Young Boys100112-10
4CSKA Sofia100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Molde11002113
2Arsenal11002113
3Dundalk100112-10
4Rapid Vienna100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen11006243
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva11003123
3Slavia Prague100113-20
4Nice100126-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11004223
2Rangers11002023
3Lech Poznan100124-20
4Standard Liege100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada11002113
2Omonia Nicosia10101101
3PAOK Salonika10101101
4PSV Eindhoven100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar11001013
2Real Sociedad11001013
3Napoli100101-10
4HNK Rijeka100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22005056
2Leicester21103034
3AEK Athens201103-31
4Zorya Luhansk200205-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille21104134
2AC Milan21103124
3Celtic201113-21
4Sparta Prague201114-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal21105324
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv21101014
3FK Qarabag201101-11
4Sivasspor201135-21

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham21103034
2Royal Antwerp21102114
3LASK210123-13
4Ludogorets200214-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RZ Pellets WAC21102114
2CSKA Moscow20201102
3Dinamo Zagreb20200002
4Feyenoord201101-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim21102024
2Red Star Belgrade210112-13
3Slovan Liberec21011103
4KAA Gent201101-11
View full Europa League tables

