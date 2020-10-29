AC Milan v Sparta Prague

Attempt blocked. Brahim Díaz (Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
Line-ups
AC Milan
- 1Tatarusanu
- 2Calabria
- 24Kjaer
- 13Romagnoli
- 5Dalot
- 8Tonali
- 4Bennacer
- 7Castillejo Azuaga
- 21Díaz
- 33Krunic
- 11Ibrahimovic
Substitutes
- 10Calhanoglu
- 14Conti
- 17da Conceição Leão
- 19Hernández
- 20Kalulu Kyatengwa
- 27Maldini
- 29Colombo
- 43Campos Duarte da Silva
- 56Saelemaekers
- 79Kessié
- 89Moleri
- 90Donnarumma
Sparta Prague
- 29Heca
- 16Sacek
- 3Celustka
- 13Lischka
- 15Hanousek
- 25Travnik
- 8Pavelka
- 32Aalen Vindheim
- 10Dockal
- 9Krejci
- 39Julis
Substitutes
- 1Nita
- 5Plechaty
- 7Moberg Karlsson
- 18Kozák
- 20Hlozek
- 22Plavsic
- 24Polidar
- 28Wiesner
- 36Karabec
- 40Kotek
- 41Vitík
- 52Patrak
- Referee:
- Halis Özkahya
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away1
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Attempt missed. Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Milan) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Davide Calabria with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Andreas Aalen Vindheim (Sparta Prague).
Post update
Ismael Bennacer (Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rade Krunic (Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ismael Bennacer.
Post update
Offside, Milan. Brahim Díaz tries a through ball, but Zlatan Ibrahimovic is caught offside.
Post update
Offside, Milan. Simon Kjaer tries a through ball, but Diogo Dalot is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Rade Krunic (Milan).
Post update
Andreas Aalen Vindheim (Sparta Prague) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.