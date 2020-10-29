Europa League - Group G
Zorya LuhanskZorya Luhansk0Sporting BragaSporting Braga0

Zorya Luhansk v Sporting Braga

Line-ups

Zorya Luhansk

  • 23Vasilj
  • 45Favorov
  • 15Vernydub
  • 4Cvek
  • 8Lunev
  • 27Nazaryna
  • 21Ivanisenya
  • 10Khomchenovskyi
  • 22Kabaev
  • 80Yurchenko
  • 7Kochergin

Substitutes

  • 5Rufati
  • 9Perovic
  • 11Gladkiy
  • 20Abu Hanna
  • 30Shevchenko
  • 47Piddubnyi
  • 50Gryn
  • 90Sayyadmanesh
  • 97Ciganiks

Sporting Braga

  • 1Lima Magalhães
  • 47de Sousa Esgaio
  • 16Carmo
  • 34Melo da Silva
  • 36Viana Willemen Da Silva
  • 74Sampaio de Moura
  • 27Rodrigues Barbosa
  • 88Castro Pereira
  • 10Gaitán
  • 21da Luz Horta
  • 20Dias Fernandes

Substitutes

  • 2Teixeira Lopes dos Reis Gonçalves
  • 3Tormena de Farias
  • 6Pires da Fonseca
  • 7Barradas Novais
  • 8Al Musrati
  • 9Ruiz
  • 12
  • 15Luz Horta
  • 45Picanco Medeiros
  • 93Veiga Santos
  • 95Schettine Guimaraes
Referee:
Giorgi Kruashvili

Match Stats

Home TeamZorya LuhanskAway TeamSporting Braga
Possession
Home73%
Away27%
Shots
Home0
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home0
Away0

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Top Stories