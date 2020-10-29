Europa League - Group J
LASKLASK0LudogoretsLudogorets Razgrad0

LASK v Ludogorets Razgrad

Line-ups

LASK

  • 1Schlager
  • 6Wiesinger
  • 18Trauner
  • 5Filipovic
  • 26Ranftl
  • 31Grgic
  • 10Michorl
  • 30Andrade
  • 17Gruber
  • 29Raguz
  • 14Balic

Substitutes

  • 7Renner
  • 9Karamoko
  • 13Eggestein
  • 15Ramsebner
  • 20Plojer
  • 21Madsen
  • 22Cheberko
  • 23Haudum
  • 24Lawal
  • 27Goiginger
  • 36Gebauer

Ludogorets

  • 23Iliev
  • 4Gusmao
  • 30Moti
  • 24Verdon
  • 3Nedyalkov
  • 25Badji
  • 7Menezes Santana
  • 64Yankov
  • 12Andrianantenaina
  • 10Manu
  • 37Tekpetey

Substitutes

  • 5Terziev
  • 13Tchibota
  • 22Ikoko
  • 27Stoyanov
  • 32Gonçalves Leal Sá
  • 82Yordanov
  • 95Oliveira Souza
Referee:
Xavier Estrada Fernández

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002023
2Roma11002113
3Young Boys100112-10
4CSKA Sofia100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Molde11002113
2Arsenal11002113
3Dundalk100112-10
4Rapid Vienna100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen11006243
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva11003123
3Slavia Prague100113-20
4Nice100126-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11004223
2Rangers11002023
3Lech Poznan100124-20
4Standard Liege100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada11002113
2Omonia Nicosia10101101
3PAOK Salonika10101101
4PSV Eindhoven100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar11001013
2Real Sociedad11001013
3Napoli100101-10
4HNK Rijeka100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leicester11003033
2Sporting Braga11003033
3Zorya Luhansk100103-30
4AEK Athens100103-30

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille11004133
2AC Milan11003123
3Celtic100113-20
4Sparta Prague100114-30

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal11005323
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv11001013
3FK Qarabag100101-10
4Sivasspor100135-20

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham11003033
2Royal Antwerp11002113
3Ludogorets100112-10
4LASK100103-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CSKA Moscow10101101
2RZ Pellets WAC10101101
3Dinamo Zagreb10100001
4Feyenoord10100001

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim11002023
2Slovan Liberec11001013
3KAA Gent100101-10
4Red Star Belgrade100102-20
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories