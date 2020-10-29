FK Qarabag v Villarreal

Foul by Pau Torres (Villarreal).
Line-ups
FK Qarabag
- 1Mahammadaliyev
- 30Huseynov
- 4Mammadov
- 81Medina Rentería
- 77Guerrier
- 2Qarayev
- 6Correia AndradeBooked at 39mins
- 9Romero GomezBooked at 2mins
- 19OzobicBooked at 12mins
- 10Zoubir
- 7Kwabena
Substitutes
- 5Medvedev
- 8Matic
- 11Emreli Anar
- 12Oglu Balayev
- 18Ibrahimli
- 22Qurbanli
- 27Bayramov
- 44Jafarguliyev
- 55Huseynov
- 94Arazli
Villarreal
- 13Rulli
- 20Peña
- 8Foyth
- 4Torres
- 24Pedraza
- 10IborraBooked at 25mins
- 11Chukwueze
- 14Trigueros Muñoz
- 21Costa
- 16Kubo
- 9Bacca
Substitutes
- 1Asenjo
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 3Albiol
- 6Funes Mori
- 17Alcácer
- 19Coquelin
- 23Gómez Bardonado
- 30Pino
- 32Baena
- 34Niño
- 35Jorgensen
- Referee:
- Pavel Orel
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home2
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away5
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Owusu Kwabena (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Patrick Andrade (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).
Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlos Bacca.
Attempt missed. Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Qara Qarayev.
Second Half
Second Half begins FK Qarabag 0, Villarreal 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FK Qarabag 0, Villarreal 0.
Wilde-Donald Guerrier (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rubén Peña (Villarreal).
Foul by Filip Ozobic (FK Qarabag).
Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Patrick Andrade.
Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Foyth.
Booking
Patrick Andrade (FK Qarabag) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Patrick Andrade (FK Qarabag).
Jaume Costa (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Owusu Kwabena (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the attacking half.