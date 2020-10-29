Europa League - Group I
FK QarabagFK Qarabag0VillarrealVillarreal0

FK Qarabag v Villarreal

Line-ups

FK Qarabag

  • 1Mahammadaliyev
  • 30Huseynov
  • 4Mammadov
  • 81Medina Rentería
  • 77Guerrier
  • 2Qarayev
  • 6Correia AndradeBooked at 39mins
  • 9Romero GomezBooked at 2mins
  • 19OzobicBooked at 12mins
  • 10Zoubir
  • 7Kwabena

Substitutes

  • 5Medvedev
  • 8Matic
  • 11Emreli Anar
  • 12Oglu Balayev
  • 18Ibrahimli
  • 22Qurbanli
  • 27Bayramov
  • 44Jafarguliyev
  • 55Huseynov
  • 94Arazli

Villarreal

  • 13Rulli
  • 20Peña
  • 8Foyth
  • 4Torres
  • 24Pedraza
  • 10IborraBooked at 25mins
  • 11Chukwueze
  • 14Trigueros Muñoz
  • 21Costa
  • 16Kubo
  • 9Bacca

Substitutes

  • 1Asenjo
  • 2Pérez Martínez
  • 3Albiol
  • 6Funes Mori
  • 17Alcácer
  • 19Coquelin
  • 23Gómez Bardonado
  • 30Pino
  • 32Baena
  • 34Niño
  • 35Jorgensen
Referee:
Pavel Orel

Match Stats

Home TeamFK QarabagAway TeamVillarreal
Possession
Home52%
Away48%
Shots
Home2
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away5
Corners
Home2
Away6
Fouls
Home5
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Pau Torres (Villarreal).

  2. Post update

    Owusu Kwabena (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Patrick Andrade (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Juan Foyth (Villarreal).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Takefusa Kubo (Villarreal) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

  6. Post update

    Attempt saved. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Carlos Bacca.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Takefusa Kubo with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Qara Qarayev.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins FK Qarabag 0, Villarreal 0.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, FK Qarabag 0, Villarreal 0.

  11. Post update

    Wilde-Donald Guerrier (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rubén Peña (Villarreal).

  13. Post update

    Foul by Filip Ozobic (FK Qarabag).

  14. Post update

    Vicente Iborra (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Villarreal. Conceded by Patrick Andrade.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Juan Foyth.

  17. Booking

    Patrick Andrade (FK Qarabag) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Patrick Andrade (FK Qarabag).

  19. Post update

    Jaume Costa (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Owusu Kwabena (FK Qarabag) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

