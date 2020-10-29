Europa League - Group I
SivassporSivasspor0Maccabi Tel-AvivMaccabi Tel-Aviv0

Sivasspor v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

Sivasspor

  • 30Samassa
  • 8YalcinBooked at 24mins
  • 88Osmanpasa
  • 14Camara
  • 3Ciftçi
  • 37Arslan
  • 6Domingues de Souza
  • 9Yatabaré
  • 76Fajr
  • 7Gradel
  • 80Kayode

Substitutes

  • 2Koné
  • 5Cofie
  • 10Öztekin
  • 11Muñoz García
  • 19Sahin
  • 25Yildirim
  • 29Ninga

Maccabi Tel-Aviv

  • 19Miller Tenenbaum
  • 44Hernández
  • 18Tibi
  • 21YeiniBooked at 19mins
  • 30Kandil
  • 6Glazer
  • 42Peretz
  • 27Davidzada
  • 17Biton
  • 10Shechter
  • 22Rikan

Substitutes

  • 1Peretz
  • 2Bitton
  • 3Baltaxa
  • 4Saborit
  • 9Blackman
  • 23Golasa
  • 24Cohen
  • 25Glazer
  • 29Almog
  • 39Guerrero
  • 47Karzev
  • 72Pesic
Referee:
Irfan Peljto

Match Stats

Home TeamSivassporAway TeamMaccabi Tel-Aviv
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away0
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Dan Biton (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Claudemir (Sivasspor).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel with a cross.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Itay Shechter.

  5. Post update

    Hand ball by Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor).

  6. Second Half

    Second Half begins Sivasspor 0, Maccabi Tel Aviv 0.

  7. Half Time

    First Half ends, Sivasspor 0, Maccabi Tel Aviv 0.

  8. Post update

    Dan Biton (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Caner Osmanpasa (Sivasspor).

  10. Post update

    Ofir Davidzada (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor).

  12. Post update

    Daniel Tenenbaum (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Olarenwaju Kayode (Sivasspor).

  14. Post update

    Foul by Dan Glazer (Maccabi Tel Aviv).

  15. Post update

    Olarenwaju Kayode (Sivasspor) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  16. Post update

    Offside, Sivasspor. Faycal Fajr tries a through ball, but Mustapha Yatabaré is caught offside.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Avi Rikan (Maccabi Tel Aviv) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan Biton.

  18. Post update

    Itay Shechter (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor).

  20. Post update

    Foul by Maor Kandil (Maccabi Tel Aviv).

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002023
2Roma11002113
3Young Boys100112-10
4CSKA Sofia100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Molde11002113
2Arsenal11002113
3Dundalk100112-10
4Rapid Vienna100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen11006243
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva11003123
3Slavia Prague100113-20
4Nice100126-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11004223
2Rangers11002023
3Lech Poznan100124-20
4Standard Liege100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada11002113
2Omonia Nicosia10101101
3PAOK Salonika10101101
4PSV Eindhoven100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar11001013
2Real Sociedad11001013
3Napoli100101-10
4HNK Rijeka100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22005056
2Leicester22005146
3AEK Athens200215-40
4Zorya Luhansk200205-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan22004136
2Celtic21013303
3Lille21014313
4Sparta Prague200215-40

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal21105324
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv21101014
3FK Qarabag201101-11
4Sivasspor201135-21

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Royal Antwerp22003126
2Tottenham21013123
3LASK210134-13
4Ludogorets200225-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RZ Pellets WAC21103124
2CSKA Moscow20201102
3Dinamo Zagreb20200002
4Feyenoord201102-21

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim22004046
2Red Star Belgrade21013303
3Slovan Liberec210123-13
4KAA Gent200203-30
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories