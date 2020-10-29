Sivasspor v Maccabi Tel-Aviv

Dan Biton (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Sivasspor
- 30Samassa
- 8YalcinBooked at 24mins
- 88Osmanpasa
- 14Camara
- 3Ciftçi
- 37Arslan
- 6Domingues de Souza
- 9Yatabaré
- 76Fajr
- 7Gradel
- 80Kayode
Substitutes
- 2Koné
- 5Cofie
- 10Öztekin
- 11Muñoz García
- 19Sahin
- 25Yildirim
- 29Ninga
Maccabi Tel-Aviv
- 19Miller Tenenbaum
- 44Hernández
- 18Tibi
- 21YeiniBooked at 19mins
- 30Kandil
- 6Glazer
- 42Peretz
- 27Davidzada
- 17Biton
- 10Shechter
- 22Rikan
Substitutes
- 1Peretz
- 2Bitton
- 3Baltaxa
- 4Saborit
- 9Blackman
- 23Golasa
- 24Cohen
- 25Glazer
- 29Almog
- 39Guerrero
- 47Karzev
- 72Pesic
- Referee:
- Irfan Peljto
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home43%
- Away57%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home1
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Foul by Claudemir (Sivasspor).
Post update
Attempt missed. Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Max-Alain Gradel with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Dor Peretz (Maccabi Tel Aviv) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Itay Shechter.
Post update
Hand ball by Mustapha Yatabaré (Sivasspor).
Second Half
Second Half begins Sivasspor 0, Maccabi Tel Aviv 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Sivasspor 0, Maccabi Tel Aviv 0.
Post update
Dan Biton (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Caner Osmanpasa (Sivasspor).
Post update
Ofir Davidzada (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor).
Post update
Daniel Tenenbaum (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Olarenwaju Kayode (Sivasspor).
Post update
Foul by Dan Glazer (Maccabi Tel Aviv).
Post update
Olarenwaju Kayode (Sivasspor) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Offside, Sivasspor. Faycal Fajr tries a through ball, but Mustapha Yatabaré is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Avi Rikan (Maccabi Tel Aviv) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Dan Biton.
Post update
Itay Shechter (Maccabi Tel Aviv) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Faycal Fajr (Sivasspor).
Post update
Foul by Maor Kandil (Maccabi Tel Aviv).