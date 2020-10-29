Red Star Belgrade v Slovan Liberec

Michal Sadilek (Slovan Liberec) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Line-ups
Red Star Belgrade
- 82Borjan
- 2Gajic
- 5Degenek
- 19Milunovic
- 23Rodic
- 22Nikolic
- 35Sanogo
- 31Ben Nabouhane
- 4Ivanic
- 10Katai
- 16Falcinelli
Substitutes
- 1Popovic
- 6Pankov
- 14Boakye
- 20Petrovic
- 21Simic
- 24Gavric
- 25Erakovic
- 32Copic
- 70Spiridonovic
- 77Gobeljic
- 92Vukanovic
- 99Krstovic
Slovan Liberec
- 1Nguyen
- 18Koscelnik
- 37Chalus
- 29Tijani
- 3Mikula
- 11Matousek
- 23Mara
- 25Hromada
- 6Sadilek
- 8Mosquera Rebolledo
- 21Helal Abdulrahim
Substitutes
- 5Sulc
- 7Rabusic
- 15Cancola
- 16Csano
- 22Beran
- 24Fukala
- 27Barac
- 31Hasalík
- Referee:
- Fábio Veríssimo
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Milan Rodic tries a through ball, but El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane is caught offside.
Diego Falcinelli (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Martin Koscelnik (Slovan Liberec).
Goal!
Goal! Crvena Zvezda 3, Slovan Liberec 1. Milan Gajic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Milan Borjan (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Abdulla Yusuf Helal (Slovan Liberec).
Corner, Slovan Liberec. Conceded by Milan Rodic.
Second Half
Second Half begins Crvena Zvezda 2, Slovan Liberec 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Crvena Zvezda 2, Slovan Liberec 1.
Mirko Ivanic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Dangerous play by Jakub Hromada (Slovan Liberec).
Attempt missed. Mirko Ivanic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane.
Foul by Mirko Ivanic (Crvena Zvezda).
Post update
Jakub Hromada (Slovan Liberec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Crvena Zvezda 2, Slovan Liberec 1. Jan Matousek (Slovan Liberec) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michal Sadilek.
Attempt missed. Mirko Ivanic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt missed. El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.
Aleksandar Katai (Crvena Zvezda) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane.
Attempt missed. Kamso Mara (Slovan Liberec) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jhon Edison Mosquera Rebolledo following a set piece situation.