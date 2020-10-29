Europa League - Group L
Red Star BelgradeRed Star Belgrade3Slovan LiberecSlovan Liberec1

Red Star Belgrade v Slovan Liberec

Line-ups

Red Star Belgrade

  • 82Borjan
  • 2Gajic
  • 5Degenek
  • 19Milunovic
  • 23Rodic
  • 22Nikolic
  • 35Sanogo
  • 31Ben Nabouhane
  • 4Ivanic
  • 10Katai
  • 16Falcinelli

Substitutes

  • 1Popovic
  • 6Pankov
  • 14Boakye
  • 20Petrovic
  • 21Simic
  • 24Gavric
  • 25Erakovic
  • 32Copic
  • 70Spiridonovic
  • 77Gobeljic
  • 92Vukanovic
  • 99Krstovic

Slovan Liberec

  • 1Nguyen
  • 18Koscelnik
  • 37Chalus
  • 29Tijani
  • 3Mikula
  • 11Matousek
  • 23Mara
  • 25Hromada
  • 6Sadilek
  • 8Mosquera Rebolledo
  • 21Helal Abdulrahim

Substitutes

  • 5Sulc
  • 7Rabusic
  • 15Cancola
  • 16Csano
  • 22Beran
  • 24Fukala
  • 27Barac
  • 31Hasalík
Referee:
Fábio Veríssimo

Match Stats

Home TeamRed Star BelgradeAway TeamSlovan Liberec
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home14
Away8
Shots on Target
Home5
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away3
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Michal Sadilek (Slovan Liberec) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  2. Post update

    Offside, Crvena Zvezda. Milan Rodic tries a through ball, but El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane is caught offside.

  3. Post update

    Diego Falcinelli (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Martin Koscelnik (Slovan Liberec).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Crvena Zvezda 3, Slovan Liberec 1. Milan Gajic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.

  6. Post update

    Milan Borjan (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Abdulla Yusuf Helal (Slovan Liberec).

  8. Post update

    Corner, Slovan Liberec. Conceded by Milan Rodic.

  9. Second Half

    Second Half begins Crvena Zvezda 2, Slovan Liberec 1.

  10. Half Time

    First Half ends, Crvena Zvezda 2, Slovan Liberec 1.

  11. Post update

    Mirko Ivanic (Crvena Zvezda) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Dangerous play by Jakub Hromada (Slovan Liberec).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mirko Ivanic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Mirko Ivanic (Crvena Zvezda).

  15. Post update

    Jakub Hromada (Slovan Liberec) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Crvena Zvezda 2, Slovan Liberec 1. Jan Matousek (Slovan Liberec) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Michal Sadilek.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mirko Ivanic (Crvena Zvezda) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane (Crvena Zvezda) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left.

  19. Post update

    Aleksandar Katai (Crvena Zvezda) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by El Fardou Mohamed Ben Nabouhane.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kamso Mara (Slovan Liberec) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Jhon Edison Mosquera Rebolledo following a set piece situation.

View full Europa League tables

Top Stories