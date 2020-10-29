Europa League - Group L
KAA GentKAA Gent0Hoffenheim1899 Hoffenheim0

KAA Gent v 1899 Hoffenheim

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Line-ups

KAA Gent

  • 33Roef
  • 21Hanche-Olsen
  • 5Ngadeu-Ngadjui
  • 25Matias Fortuna
  • 14Castro-Montes
  • 24Kums
  • 9Bezus
  • 30Dorsch
  • 15Mohammadi
  • 7Yaremchuk
  • 20Bukari

Substitutes

  • 6Owusu
  • 8Odjidja-Ofoe
  • 11Niangbo
  • 17Botaka
  • 22Marreh
  • 26Jochmans
  • 32Plastun
  • 34Kleindienst
  • 40Vanden Borre

Hoffenheim

  • 1Baumann
  • 38Posch
  • 22Vogt
  • 25Akpoguma
  • 29Skov
  • 18Samassékou
  • 11Grillitsch
  • 16Rudy
  • 17R Sessegnon
  • 9Bebou
  • 19Belfodil

Substitutes

  • 7Bruun Larsen
  • 10Dabbur
  • 12Pentke
  • 14Baumgartner
  • 20Gacinovic
  • 23Adamyan
  • 32Bogarde
  • 33de Mello
Referee:
Sandro Schärer

Live Text

  1. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  2. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

