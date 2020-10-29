Europa League - Group F
AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar20:00HNK RijekaHNK Rijeka
Venue: AFAS Stadion

AZ Alkmaar v HNK Rijeka

Last updated on .From the section Europa League

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1CFR Cluj11002023
2Roma11002113
3Young Boys100112-10
4CSKA Sofia100102-20

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Molde11002113
2Arsenal11002113
3Dundalk100112-10
4Rapid Vienna100112-10

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Leverkusen11006243
2Hapoel Be'er Sheva11003123
3Slavia Prague100113-20
4Nice100126-40

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Benfica11004223
2Rangers11002023
3Lech Poznan100124-20
4Standard Liege100102-20

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Granada11002113
2Omonia Nicosia10101101
3PAOK Salonika10101101
4PSV Eindhoven100112-10

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AZ Alkmaar11001013
2Real Sociedad11001013
3Napoli100101-10
4HNK Rijeka100101-10

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga22005056
2Leicester21103034
3AEK Athens201103-31
4Zorya Luhansk200205-50

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lille21104134
2AC Milan21103124
3Celtic201113-21
4Sparta Prague201114-31

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal21105324
2Maccabi Tel-Aviv21101014
3FK Qarabag201101-11
4Sivasspor201135-21

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Tottenham21103034
2Royal Antwerp21102114
3LASK210123-13
4Ludogorets200214-30

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RZ Pellets WAC21102114
2CSKA Moscow20201102
3Dinamo Zagreb20200002
4Feyenoord201101-11

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Hoffenheim21102024
2Red Star Belgrade210112-13
3Slovan Liberec21011103
4KAA Gent201101-11
View full Europa League tables

