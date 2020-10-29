Real Sociedad v Napoli

Real SociedadReal Sociedad20:00NapoliNapoli
Last updated on .From the section Europa League
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|CFR Cluj
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Roma
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Young Boys
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|CSKA Sofia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Molde
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Arsenal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Dundalk
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Rapid Vienna
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|B Leverkusen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|6
|2
|4
|3
|2
|Hapoel Be'er Sheva
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Slavia Prague
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0
|4
|Nice
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Benfica
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|2
|2
|3
|2
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|3
|Lech Poznan
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|0
|4
|Standard Liege
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Granada
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2
|Omonia Nicosia
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|PAOK Salonika
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|PSV Eindhoven
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AZ Alkmaar
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Real Sociedad
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|Napoli
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|HNK Rijeka
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leicester
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Sporting Braga
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|3
|Zorya Luhansk
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|4
|AEK Athens
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Villarreal
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|3
|2
|3
|2
|Maccabi Tel-Aviv
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|FK Qarabag
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Sivasspor
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Tottenham
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|3
|2
|Royal Antwerp
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Ludogorets
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|LASK
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|CSKA Moscow
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|RZ Pellets WAC
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|3
|Dinamo Zagreb
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Feyenoord
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Hoffenheim
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|2
|Slovan Liberec
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|KAA Gent
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|4
|Red Star Belgrade
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0