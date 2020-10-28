Last updated on .From the section European Football

Gareth Bale's last goal for Tottenham came against Sunderland in May 2013

Gareth Bale will start against Royal Antwerp in the Europa League, with manager Jose Mourinho saying "hopefully he can fly".

Bale returned to Tottenham with a knee injury but Mourinho thinks the Wales forward is close to full fitness.

"Bale is playing and we all have not just the feeling, but also the data that Bale is arriving," Mourinho said.

"He is improving, he is improving a lot. Hopefully he can fly because he is working very hard. So he's playing."

Bale has been restricted to just 80 minutes of action in his second Spurs spell, and was an unused replacement in the win at Burnley on Monday night.

Bale's approach was questioned by some in Madrid but Mourinho says his new signing has been perfect.

"He is being quite a great example for everybody," Mourinho said.

"A big guy like him, travelled to Burnley, stayed on the bench for 90 minutes, didn't play one minute.

"His behaviour as a team guy is incredible. His behaviour as a Tottenham man is remarkable and he is coming."

Defender Eric Dier and midfielder Tanguy Ndombele have not travelled with the squad as they are rested before Sunday's match against Brighton.

Mourinho will make several changes, with the likes of Davinson Sanchez, Steven Bergwijn, Harry Winks and Carlos Vinicius likely to join Bale in the starting XI.