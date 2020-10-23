Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Can Amy Irons recover from failing to score a single point in last week's Sportscene Predictor?

This time, the presenter from BBC Scotland's The Nine takes on former Celtic, Hibs and Scotland defender Gary Caldwell in forecasting the weekend's Scottish Premiership scores.

Amy Irons v The Pundits

Scottish Premiership Amy Gary Kilmarnock v Hibernian 1-1 1-2 Motherwell v Ross County 2-1 1-0 St Johnstone v Dundee Utd 2-0 1-1 Aberdeen v Celtic 1-2 1-3 Rangers v Livingston 3-1 4-0

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Kilmarnock v Hibernian (Sat 15:00 BST)

Amy's prediction: 1-1

Gary's prediction: 1-2

Motherwell v Ross County (Sat 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-1

Gary's prediction: 1-0

St Johnstone v Dundee United (Sat 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 2-0

Gary's prediction: 1-1

Aberdeen v Celtic (Sun 12:00 GMT)

Amy's prediction: 1-2

Gary's prediction: 1-3

Rangers v Livingston (Sun 15:00)

Amy's prediction: 3-1

Gary's prediction: 4-0

PUNDIT LEADERBOARD 2020-21

Pundit Score Andy Halliday 90 Julie Fleeting 60 & 60 Shaun Maloney 60 Leanne Crichton 40 Billy Dodds 40 Chris Iwelumo 40 James McFadden 30 Michael Stewart 30 Stephen O'Donnell 30 Steven Pressley 10

Total scores Amy 570 Pundits 490