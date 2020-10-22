Last updated on .From the section World Cup

England look certain to be among the top 10 European seeds when the draw is made for qualifying for the 2022 Fifa World Cup on 7 December.

A total of 55 European nations will take part in qualifying, with five groups containing six countries and a further five groups of five countries.

Europe has 13 places for the tournament in 2022, which will be played in Qatar between 21 November and 18 December.

Qualifying in Africa, Asia and South America is already under way.

The draw for the European qualifying groups will be held at Fifa headquarters in Zurich at 17:00 GMT on 7 December.

The seedings will be based on the world rankings which will be released in late November.