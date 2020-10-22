Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Accrington are due to play two more League One games before the end of October

Saturday's League One game between Accrington and Bristol Rovers has been postponed after eight Stanley players tested positive for coronavirus.

Accrington said all eight players were self-isolating, as was a member of staff who had also tested positive.

A second member of staff is also self-isolating.

In a statement, external-link the club said they had advised the English Football League that they were "unable to safely fulfil this weekend's fixture".

The circumstances surrounding the postponement will now investigated in accordance with EFL regulations.

A new date for the fixture to be played has not yet been arranged.

Accrington are currently scheduled to play two more games this month, travelling to Swindon Town on Tuesday before welcoming Plymouth Argyle to the Wham Stadium on Saturday, 31 October.

The postponement is the latest of several in the EFL this season because of positive coronavirus tests, including the League One game between Oxford and Crewe, which was called off twice.

Leyton Orient had to forfeit their Carabao Cup tie against Tottenham and postpone their League Two trip to Walsall last month, while Grimsby called off league games with Cheltenham and Bradford, and an EFL Trophy game against Hull.

And Accrington's postponement comes only hours after National League side Notts County pulled out of the FA Cup before their fourth qualifying round tie against King's Lynn Town after six players tested positive for the virus.