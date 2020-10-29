Championship
CoventryCoventry City19:45ReadingReading
Venue: St. Andrew's Trillion Trophy Stadium

Coventry City v Reading

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 30th October 2020

  • CoventryCoventry City19:45ReadingReading

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading87101531222
2Bournemouth8440116516
3Swansea8431105515
4Millwall8431105515
5Watford843184415
6Bristol City8422117414
7Norwich842297214
8Middlesbrough834185313
9Luton841377013
10Stoke833299012
11Brentford83231311211
12Blackburn83141811710
13Preston83141010010
14Cardiff824277010
15Birmingham824255010
16Huddersfield8314710-310
17Rotherham823389-19
18Barnsley8143910-17
19QPR8143610-47
20Nottm Forest8134510-56
21Derby8125412-85
22Coventry8125616-105
23Wycombe8017316-131
24Sheff Wed822459-4-4
View full Championship table

Top Stories