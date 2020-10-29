Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Daniel Podence's first Premier League goal helped Wolves beat Crystal Palace 2-0 in July

TEAM NEWS

Wolves wing-back Jonny continues his rehabilitation from a long-term knee injury but he is likely to be their only absentee.

Adama Traore, Joao Moutinho and Marcal could return to the starting line-up.

Crystal Palace will monitor full-backs Tyrick Mitchell and Joel Ward, both of whom are nursing minor problems.

James McCarthy, Gary Cahill and James Tomkins are back in training, while Jordan Ayew and Jack Butland are fit after recovering from coronavirus.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves have lost three of the past six league meetings, as many defeats as in the previous 13 encounters.

Crystal Palace have won three of their last five away league matches against Wolves, although they lost 2-0 at Molineux in July.

Neither team has scored more than two goals in any of the 16 top-flight meetings.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves' total of 10 points from six matches represents their best start to a top-flight season since 1979, when they had 13 points (once adjusted to three points for a win).

They have failed to score a first-half goal in 58 of their 82 Premier League matches since winning promotion in 2018, including in each of their past five games.

However, they have lost just one of their last 21 top-flight fixtures which were level at half-time (W8, D12).

Wolves have won just one of the 11 Premier League games under Nuno Espirito Santo in which they have had at least 60% possession.

They have kept a clean sheet in each of their past eight Premier League victories.

Raul Jimenez has 13 Premier League goals in 2020, a tally bettered only by Danny Ings (14) and Mohamed Salah (16).

Jimenez has scored two-thirds of Wolves' six league goals this season and taken 41% of their shots.

Crystal Palace