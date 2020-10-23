Last updated on .From the section Motherwell

Motherwell haven't played since a 5-1 loss to Rangers on September 27

A Motherwell player is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.

All other squad and staff members returned negative results and are not required to quarantine under contact tracing protocols.

The club will conduct a further round of testing on Friday as a precaution prior to Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Ross County.

After testing positive on Tuesday, the unnamed player's secondary test on Wednesday produced the same outcome.

He will miss the visit of County as Motherwell play their first game in four weeks after having two league fixtures postponed as a result of outbreaks at Kilmarnock and St Mirren.

Last weekend's match against St Mirren was postponed just three hours before kick-off after the Paisley club were left with only eight outfield players.

That led to Motherwell coach Maurice Ross claiming that any club unable to fulfil a fixture should forfeit the points.