Motherwell player tests positive for Covid-19
Last updated on .From the section Motherwell
A Motherwell player is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19.
All other squad and staff members returned negative results and are not required to quarantine under contact tracing protocols.
The club will conduct a further round of testing on Friday as a precaution prior to Saturday's Scottish Premiership game against Ross County.
After testing positive on Tuesday, the unnamed player's secondary test on Wednesday produced the same outcome.
- Should clubs forfeit after Covid call-offs?
- St Mirren v Motherwell postponed
- Motherwell director charged for referee comments
He will miss the visit of County as Motherwell play their first game in four weeks after having two league fixtures postponed as a result of outbreaks at Kilmarnock and St Mirren.
Last weekend's match against St Mirren was postponed just three hours before kick-off after the Paisley club were left with only eight outfield players.
That led to Motherwell coach Maurice Ross claiming that any club unable to fulfil a fixture should forfeit the points.