Kilmarnock won 3-1 at Livingston on their return to Scottish Premiership action last weekend

Kilmarnock could forfeit their postponed Scottish Premiership game against Motherwell after the SPFL charged the Rugby Park club with allegedly breaching Covid-19 protocol.

The 3 October match was called off when an outbreak forced the entire Kilmarnock squad to self-isolate.

With an investigation now complete, the SPFL have opened disciplinary proceedings against the club.

An SPFL board sub-committee with an independent chair will hear the case.

Chief executive Neil Doncaster confirmed earlier this month the board has "broadly unlimited" powers to impose sanctions, including a forfeit, if the club is found guilty.

After recording six positive tests in the week leading up to the Motherwell match, Kilmarnock forfeited their opening League Cup tie against Falkirk.

They then had only six senior players back from quarantine for the 3-0 home loss to Dunfermline Athletic in the same competition a week later.