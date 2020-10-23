Charlie Daniels: Former Bournemouth defender joins Shrewsbury Town
Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury Town have signed former Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels on a short-term deal until January.
The 34-year-old was released by the Cherries in the summer, having scored 17 goals in 265 appearances during nine years with the club.
The full-back featured just twice last season as Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League.
"He will bring valuable experience to the team," Town manager Sam Ricketts told the club website.
