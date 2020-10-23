Charlie Daniels: Former Bournemouth defender joins Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Charlie Daniels in action for Bournemouth
Charlie Daniels missed most of the 2019-20 campaign after suffering a serious knee injury on 25 August last year

Shrewsbury Town have signed former Bournemouth defender Charlie Daniels on a short-term deal until January.

The 34-year-old was released by the Cherries in the summer, having scored 17 goals in 265 appearances during nine years with the club.

The full-back featured just twice last season as Bournemouth were relegated from the Premier League.

"He will bring valuable experience to the team," Town manager Sam Ricketts told the club website.external-link

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Top Stories

Explore the BBC