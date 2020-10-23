Last updated on .From the section FA Cup

Mikel Arteta led Arsenal to a record-extending 14th FA Cup final win last season

The draw for the first round of the FA Cup will take place on Monday and you can watch it live on the BBC.

Thirty-two non-league sides, having progressed through qualifying, will join all clubs from League One and League Two in the draw, which will be live on BBC Two, iPlayer and the BBC Sport website from 19:00 BST on Monday, 26 October.

First-round ties will be played across the weekend of Saturday, 7 November, with Premier League and Championship sides joining the competition from the third round.

Here are all the key dates for this season's FA Cup, plus the details on prize money.

Key dates for FA Cup in 2020-21

Final qualifying round: Saturday 24 October 2020

First-round draw: Monday, 26 October (live on BBC Two at 19:00 BST)

First round: Saturday, 7 November 2020

Second round: Saturday, 28 November 2020

Third round: Saturday, 9 January 2021

Fourth round: Saturday, 23 January 2021

Fifth round: Wednesday, 10 February 2021

Quarter-finals: Saturday, 20 March 2021

Semi-finals: Saturday, 17 April 2021

Final: Saturday, 15 May 2021

Prize money for winners in each round of FA Cup in 2020-21

Fourth-round qualifying winners: £9,375 (losers receive £3,125)

First round: £22,629

Second round: £34,000

Third round: £82,000

Fourth round: £90,000

Fifth round: £180,000

Quarter-finals: £360,000

Semi-finals: £900,000 (losers receive £450,000)

Final: £1,800,000 (loser receives £900,000)