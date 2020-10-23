Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Neil Harris' Cardiff beat Neil Warnock's Middlesbrough 3-1 in July at Riverside Stadium

Middlesbrough manager Neil Warnock says he "can't believe," his former side Cardiff managed to sign Harry Wilson.

The Liverpool midfielder has joined the Bluebirds on a season long loan.

Warnock says the signing of Wilson and striker Kieffer Moore, who he tried to sign for Boro, makes Cardiff one of the favourites for promotion this season.

"He is a great signing for them really. Neil (Harris) must have had a good talk to the owners. I can't believe they got him," Warnock told BBC Sport Wales.

Warnock is set to bring his Middlesbrough side to the Cardiff City Stadium for the first time since his departure almost a year ago.

The 71-year old took over in October 2016 when Cardiff were struggling near the foot of the Championship table but led them to Premier League promotion in 2018.

Warnock believes his former side are in with a big chance of a Premier League return after missing out in the play-offs last season, especially thanks to the signing of Wilson, who scored on his debut against Bournemouth.

"Harry Wilson, is a great signing for them. I can't believe they got him," he added.

"I am glad he got his first goal the other night, because I wouldn't have wanted it to come against us.

"I tried to sign Kieffer for Middlesbrough but I was not surprised that with his Welsh connections that he chose Cardiff.

"I've always thought Cardiff would be in the top six without a shadow of a doubt."

Warnock had a strong connection with Cardiff supporters and says his return will be made easier behind closed doors.

"It will be easier without any fans. I think it would have been quite emotional with a full house. I'd never heard anything like the Welsh national anthem," he added.

"I was even crying at the rugby game when I was there and that was nothing to do with me - they are so passionate."

Warnock's successor, Harris, says replacing a "loveable figure," as Cardiff City boss has been a tough act.

The former Millwall boss said he knew it would be hard to succeed a man who earned Premier League promotion.

"You have to be a big character because he is such a big personality and loveable figure," said Harris.

"With the success the club has had. I knew it was a challenge.

"I came to the club for that challenge and make myself a better manager over a period of time. I have developed a lot at Cardiff City and I'm enjoying my time here.

"What Neil achieved here is class and was very rewarding for him and his staff. We look forward to welcoming him back to the stadium."