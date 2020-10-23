Women's European Championship Qualifying - Group I
Ukraine WomenUkraine Women17:00R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland
Venue: Obolon Arena

Women's Euro 2022: Bizarre own goal condemns Republic to defeat in Ukraine

Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Katie McCabe struck the crossbar with a first-half penalty
Katie McCabe struck the crossbar with a first-half penalty

The Republic of Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the Women's Euro 2022 finals have taken a blow after a 1-0 defeat by Ukraine in Kyiv.

Right back Aine O'Gorman scored a bizarre own goal on 25 minutes after overhitting a backpass beyond goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Republic captain Katie McCabe hit the crossbar with a penalty and earlier struck the woodwork with a free-kick.

Ukraine close to within four points of Vera Pauw's side with a game in hand.

The Republic take on free-scoring Germany in their final Group I match on 1 December, who have netted 37 goals without reply in six matches.

Ukraine face Greece in Athens and host basement side Montenegro, who have yet to pick up a point, in their final two matches.

The best three runners-up automatically qualify for the finals in England with the remaining second-placed teams going into a play-off.

The Republic, who required a draw to secure second position, started brightly at the Obolon Arena as defender Louise Quinn saw a header blocked and Rhianna Jarrett miscued her effort after a flurry of early corners for the visitors.

Arsenal midfielder McCabe's excellent free-kick clipped the top of the crossbar as the visitors remained firmly on top before O'Gorman's own goal turned the game on its head.

Being chased down by Nicole Kozlova, the right back attempted the slide the ball back to Brosnan but the 31-year-old's pass left the keeper stranded and rolled into the empty net.

Aine O'Gorman scored a bizarre own goal in Kyiv
Aine O'Gorman scored an unfortunate own goal in Kyiv

McCabe had the perfect chance to bring the Republic level on 33 minutes after Denise O'Sullivan was brought down in the area by defender Lyubov Shmatko, who was perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch having earlier been booked for a foul on the Brighton forward.

Republic captain McCabe elected for power and her penalty down the middle rocketed off the crossbar.

Despite the missed spot kick, the visitors almost made their dominance in possession count before half-time when Jarrett controlled Heather Payne's excellent through ball, however the Brighton striker's effort was scrambled off the line by the home defence.

Pauw's team continued where they left off after the restart and Jarrett forced a strong save from Irina Sanina after more good work by the lively O'Sullivan.

Ruesha Littlejohn had an effort blocked at the back post as the visitors pressed and McCabe struck a free-kick over the top.

The Republic pushed for a late equaliser, with Quinn's header looping onto the roof of the net, however they couldn't find the crucial equaliser which would have secured a play-off position.

Ukraine will be favourite for their final two fixtures which means the Republic will likely need a result against Germany at Tallaght Stadium if they are to secure a play-off spot.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 23rd October 2020

  • Ukraine WomenUkraine Women17:00R. of Ireland WomRepublic of Ireland
  • ScotlandScotland19:30Albania WomenAlbania Women
  • RussiaRussia15:30Slovenia WomenSlovenia Women
  • Poland WomenPoland Women16:00Azerbaijan WomenAzerbaijan Women
  • Turkey WomenTurkey Women17:00Kosovo WomenKosovo Women
  • Cyprus WomenCyprus Women17:00PortugalPortugal
  • Lithuania WomenLithuania Women17:00Romania WomenRomania Women
  • NetherlandsNetherlands18:30Estonia WomenEstonia Women
  • Hungary WomenHungary Women19:00Slovakia WomenSlovakia Women
  • SpainSpain20:00Czech Rep WomCzech Republic
  • FranceFrance20:00North Macedonia WomenNorth Macedonia Women

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Netherlands88003333024
2Russia75021431115
3Slovenia Women84042012812
4Kosovo Women7313614-810
5Turkey Women7025222-202
6Estonia Women7016122-211

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Denmark88004504524
2Italy77002422221
3Bos-Herze Wom95041617-115
4Israel Women7115815-74
5Malta Women8116530-254
6Georgia Women7007236-340

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Norway55003313215
2Wales63211331011
3Belarus Women42029816
4N Ireland Wom5122814-65
5Faroe Islands Women6006037-370

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland Women63211321111
2Spain43101811710
3Czech Rep Wom5311145910
4Moldova Women4103322-193
5Azerbaijan Women5005119-180

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Finland Women43101621410
2Portugal32105147
3Scotland2200130136
4Albania Women5104317-143
5Cyprus Women4004017-170

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden65103223016
2Iceland54102121913
3Hungary Women72231017-78
4Slovakia Women512229-75
5Latvia Women7007237-350

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Austria55002102115
2France44001801812
3Serbia Women6303171079
4North Macedonia Women6105528-233
5Kazakhstan Women5005124-230

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland65101821616
2Belgium65012451915
3Romania Women63031214-29
4Croatia Women6114618-124
5Lithuania Women6006122-210

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany66003703718
2R. of Ireland Wom7412107313
3Ukraine Women63031020-109
4Greece Women6213611-57
5Montenegro Women7007126-250
View full Women's European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport