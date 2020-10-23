Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Katie McCabe struck the crossbar with a first-half penalty

The Republic of Ireland's hopes of qualifying for the Women's Euro 2022 finals have taken a blow after a 1-0 defeat by Ukraine in Kyiv.

Right back Aine O'Gorman scored a bizarre own goal on 25 minutes after overhitting a backpass beyond goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

Republic captain Katie McCabe hit the crossbar with a penalty and earlier struck the woodwork with a free-kick.

Ukraine close to within four points of Vera Pauw's side with a game in hand.

The Republic take on free-scoring Germany in their final Group I match on 1 December, who have netted 37 goals without reply in six matches.

Ukraine face Greece in Athens and host basement side Montenegro, who have yet to pick up a point, in their final two matches.

The best three runners-up automatically qualify for the finals in England with the remaining second-placed teams going into a play-off.

The Republic, who required a draw to secure second position, started brightly at the Obolon Arena as defender Louise Quinn saw a header blocked and Rhianna Jarrett miscued her effort after a flurry of early corners for the visitors.

Arsenal midfielder McCabe's excellent free-kick clipped the top of the crossbar as the visitors remained firmly on top before O'Gorman's own goal turned the game on its head.

Being chased down by Nicole Kozlova, the right back attempted the slide the ball back to Brosnan but the 31-year-old's pass left the keeper stranded and rolled into the empty net.

Aine O'Gorman scored an unfortunate own goal in Kyiv

McCabe had the perfect chance to bring the Republic level on 33 minutes after Denise O'Sullivan was brought down in the area by defender Lyubov Shmatko, who was perhaps fortunate to stay on the pitch having earlier been booked for a foul on the Brighton forward.

Republic captain McCabe elected for power and her penalty down the middle rocketed off the crossbar.

Despite the missed spot kick, the visitors almost made their dominance in possession count before half-time when Jarrett controlled Heather Payne's excellent through ball, however the Brighton striker's effort was scrambled off the line by the home defence.

Pauw's team continued where they left off after the restart and Jarrett forced a strong save from Irina Sanina after more good work by the lively O'Sullivan.

Ruesha Littlejohn had an effort blocked at the back post as the visitors pressed and McCabe struck a free-kick over the top.

The Republic pushed for a late equaliser, with Quinn's header looping onto the roof of the net, however they couldn't find the crucial equaliser which would have secured a play-off position.

Ukraine will be favourite for their final two fixtures which means the Republic will likely need a result against Germany at Tallaght Stadium if they are to secure a play-off spot.