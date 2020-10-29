Last updated on .From the section Premier League

The Premier League's current longest-serving manager Sean Dyche is set to celebrate his eighth anniversary as Burnley boss on Friday.

Dyche, 49, was appointed at Turf Moor on 30 October 2012 and has overseen 195 Premier League games as Burnley manager before Saturday's match at home to Chelsea (15:00 GMT).

He is one of just two current Premier League managers to make the top 20 in terms of the most games managed in a single spell at a club in the competition, placing 12th on that list.

We've given you one already, but can you name the other 19 longest-serving managers in Premier League history?

You have three minutes. Good luck...