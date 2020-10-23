Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Corsie (pictured) opened the scoring, before Caroline Weir added two more

Scotland had to remain calm after "nasty" challenges from Albania in their Euro 2022 qualifying win at Tynecastle, said Caroline Weir.

Weir scored twice in the second half - once from the penalty spot - to add to Rachel Corsie's first-half header.

But the visitors received four bookings and made 19 fouls as Scotland moved to within one point of Group E leaders Finland, who they face on Tuesday.

"The key was not getting too frustrated," Weir told BBC Scotland.

"There was some nasty challenges going in throughout the game and it was about keeping our heads and causing them problems and creating chances, and we got that near the end of the game.

"So 3-0, we'll take that and move on."

She added: "We'll need to be better overall against Finland.

"That's a huge game, they're a top team. They're physical, we'll need to be at our best. These are the games you want to play in and we want to win to make it to the Euros."

'Comfortable but not brilliant' - Kerr

The win makes it three win from three for Scotland in Group E, and seven games unbeaten overall.

Former Scotland boss Anna Signeul is now manager of Finland, and Scotland boss Shelley Kerr expects a tactical battle in Helsinki.

"I think everyone, external, was thinking it would be emphatic for Scotland and we would go and score lots of goals tonight," Kerr said in the wake of the 3-0 win over Albania.

"We always knew it was going to be tough. The one thing Albania do is they defend for their lives, it was a very physical game which we expected.

"But it was a comfortable win without us playing brilliant. It's three points, another clean sheet, seven unbeaten. You'll take that in international football.

"I know Anna Signeul really well, she's done really well for Scotland and doing well for Finland, it'll be two good teams going head to head."