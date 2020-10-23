Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Marcus Rashford and his mother, Melanie, helped out at FareShare Greater Manchester.

Marcus Rashford's campaign to provide free meals for children over half term is "absolutely incredible", says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The England and Manchester United striker, 22, is sharing messages on Twitter from local businesses that have pledged to support his campaign.

A motion to extend free school meals over holidays during the Covid-19 pandemic was rejected by MPs.

"He plays for United, which makes it really tricky," said Klopp.

"But in these moments we are as footballers and as human beings always united.

"What Marcus has started is absolutely incredible. It is so nice."

Fish and chip shops, pubs, restaurants and cafes are among the hospitality venues to offer free meals.

A growing number of councils across England, including Liverpool, have also pledged to provide food vouchers over half term.

Rashford was made an MBE this month after his campaign resulted in the government reversing its decision and allowing about 1.3m children in England to be able to claim free school meal vouchers in the summer holidays.

He called on the government to extend the scheme further but on Wednesday MPs rejected a Labour motion to offer free school meals during holidays until Easter 2021.

Rashford volunteered at the food bank charity FareShare in Manchester on Friday, where a new warehouse has been named after his mother, Melanie.

"I hope his mother is really proud of him," said Klopp. "I don't know him but even I am proud of him.

"Football can be really wondrous in moments and it shows that the subject is really, really serious and that is why everybody puts the rivalry aside and thinks about the more important things in life."

"So I am really happy that Liverpool can show this solidarity in these moments."