RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

RB LeipzigRB Leipzig14:30Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
Last updated on .From the section European Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|RB Leipzig
|4
|3
|1
|0
|10
|2
|8
|10
|2
|Bayern Munich
|4
|3
|0
|1
|17
|8
|9
|9
|3
|B Dortmund
|4
|3
|0
|1
|8
|2
|6
|9
|4
|Stuttgart
|5
|2
|2
|1
|10
|6
|4
|8
|5
|Frankfurt
|4
|2
|2
|0
|7
|4
|3
|8
|6
|Augsburg
|4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|3
|2
|7
|7
|Werder Bremen
|4
|2
|1
|1
|6
|6
|0
|7
|8
|Hoffenheim
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|6
|2
|6
|9
|B Leverkusen
|4
|1
|3
|0
|3
|2
|1
|6
|10
|Union Berlin
|4
|1
|2
|1
|7
|5
|2
|5
|11
|B Mgladbach
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|5
|12
|Freiburg
|4
|1
|2
|1
|5
|8
|-3
|5
|13
|Wolfsburg
|4
|0
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|4
|14
|Arminia Bielefeld
|4
|1
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|4
|15
|Hertha Berlin
|4
|1
|0
|3
|8
|10
|-2
|3
|16
|Köln
|5
|0
|2
|3
|5
|9
|-4
|2
|17
|Schalke
|4
|0
|1
|3
|2
|16
|-14
|1
|18
|Mainz
|4
|0
|0
|4
|2
|12
|-10
|0