German Bundesliga
RB LeipzigRB Leipzig14:30Hertha BerlinHertha Berlin
Venue: Red Bull Arena

RB Leipzig v Hertha Berlin

Saturday 24th October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig4310102810
2Bayern Munich430117899
3B Dortmund43018269
4Stuttgart522110648
5Frankfurt42207438
6Augsburg42115327
7Werder Bremen42116607
8Hoffenheim42028626
9B Leverkusen41303216
10Union Berlin41217525
11B Mgladbach412156-15
12Freiburg412158-35
13Wolfsburg40402204
14Arminia Bielefeld411236-34
15Hertha Berlin4103810-23
16Köln502359-42
17Schalke4013216-141
18Mainz4004212-100
