Genoa v Inter Milan

GenoaGenoa17:00Inter MilanInter Milan
Last updated on .
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|AC Milan
|4
|4
|0
|0
|9
|1
|8
|12
|2
|Sassuolo
|5
|3
|2
|0
|16
|9
|7
|11
|3
|Atalanta
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|9
|5
|9
|4
|Napoli
|4
|3
|0
|1
|12
|4
|8
|8
|5
|Juventus
|4
|2
|2
|0
|9
|3
|6
|8
|6
|Inter Milan
|4
|2
|1
|1
|11
|8
|3
|7
|7
|Hellas Verona
|4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|1
|3
|7
|8
|Roma
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|7
|1
|7
|9
|Sampdoria
|4
|2
|0
|2
|7
|7
|0
|6
|10
|Benevento
|4
|2
|0
|2
|8
|12
|-4
|6
|11
|Genoa
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|12
|Fiorentina
|4
|1
|1
|2
|7
|8
|-1
|4
|13
|Cagliari
|4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|4
|14
|Spezia
|4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|9
|-4
|4
|15
|Lazio
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|8
|-4
|4
|16
|Bologna
|4
|1
|0
|3
|7
|8
|-1
|3
|17
|Udinese
|4
|1
|0
|3
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|18
|Parma
|4
|1
|0
|3
|4
|9
|-5
|3
|19
|Torino
|4
|0
|1
|3
|7
|11
|-4
|1
|20
|Crotone
|4
|0
|1
|3
|3
|11
|-8
|1