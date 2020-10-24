Italian Serie A
GenoaGenoa17:00Inter MilanInter Milan
Venue: Luigi Ferraris

Genoa v Inter Milan

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 24th October 2020

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan440091812
2Sassuolo5320169711
3Atalanta430114959
4Napoli430112488
5Juventus42209368
6Inter Milan421111837
7Hellas Verona42114137
8Roma42118717
9Sampdoria42027706
10Benevento4202812-46
11Genoa311147-34
12Fiorentina411278-14
13Cagliari4112610-44
14Spezia411259-44
15Lazio411248-44
16Bologna410378-13
17Udinese410336-33
18Parma410349-53
19Torino4013711-41
20Crotone4013311-81
View full Italian Serie A table

Top Stories