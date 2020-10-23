Last updated on .From the section Scottish

The SPFL are ready to "throw the book" at St Mirren for their recent Covid-19 woes that have resulted in their last two games being postponed. (Daily Mail print edition)

Ibrox director Stuart Gibson says he "feels positive" about Rangers' chances of silverware this season. (Scottish Sun external-link )

Rangers are "brewing something special" according to former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson following the club's latest Europa League win away to Standard Liege on Thursday. (Daily Record external-link )

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says his side are judged against the Old Firm as he targets Celtic's downfall on Sunday at Pittodrie. (Daily Record external-link )

Hibs boss Jack Ross has pleaded with the SPFL not to start handing out forfeits to clubs for Covid-19 call offs. (Daily Record external-link )