Scottish Gossip: SPFL, St Mirren, Rangers, Covid-19, Dundee United
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
The SPFL are ready to "throw the book" at St Mirren for their recent Covid-19 woes that have resulted in their last two games being postponed. (Daily Mail print edition)
Ibrox director Stuart Gibson says he "feels positive" about Rangers' chances of silverware this season. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers are "brewing something special" according to former Ibrox captain Barry Ferguson following the club's latest Europa League win away to Standard Liege on Thursday. (Daily Record)
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says his side are judged against the Old Firm as he targets Celtic's downfall on Sunday at Pittodrie. (Daily Record)
Hibs boss Jack Ross has pleaded with the SPFL not to start handing out forfeits to clubs for Covid-19 call offs. (Daily Record)
Dundee United striker Lawrence Shankland has opened up about leaving the Scotland camp and becoming a father. (The Courier)