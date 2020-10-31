Championship
Bristol CityBristol City0NorwichNorwich City1

Bristol City v Norwich City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bristol City

  • 1Bentley
  • 26Vyner
  • 22Kalas
  • 23Moore
  • 2Hunt
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 29Brunt
  • 10Paterson
  • 3Dasilva
  • 21Wells
  • 7Martin

Substitutes

  • 4Nagy
  • 9Diédhiou
  • 12O'Leary
  • 18Semenyo
  • 25Rowe
  • 30Bakinson
  • 42Massengo

Norwich

  • 1Krul
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 34Gibson
  • 19Lungi Sørensen
  • 20Skipp
  • 7Rupp
  • 17Buendía
  • 18Stiepermann
  • 11Placheta
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 8Vrancic
  • 9Hugill
  • 14Cantwell
  • 23McLean
  • 26Mumba
  • 27Tettey
  • 33McGovern
Referee:
Jarred Gillett

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home36%
Away64%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home1
Away0

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City 0, Norwich City 1. Teemu Pukki (Norwich City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Marco Stiepermann.

  2. Post update

    Lukas Rupp (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

  4. Post update

    Offside, Bristol City. Taylor Moore tries a through ball, but Nahki Wells is caught offside.

  5. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  6. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading97111761122
2Norwich9522107317
3Bournemouth8440116516
4Swansea8431105515
5Millwall8431105515
6Watford843184415
7Bristol City9423118314
8Middlesbrough834185313
9Luton841377013
10Stoke833299012
11Brentford83231311211
12Blackburn83141811710
13Preston83141010010
14Cardiff824277010
15Birmingham824255010
16Huddersfield8314710-310
17Rotherham823389-19
18Coventry9225918-98
19Barnsley8143910-17
20QPR8143610-47
21Nottm Forest8134510-56
22Derby8125412-85
23Wycombe8017316-131
24Sheff Wed822459-4-4
View full Championship table

Top Stories