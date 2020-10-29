Championship
SwanseaSwansea City15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
Venue: Liberty Stadium

Swansea City v Blackburn Rovers

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Match report to follow.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 31st October 2020

  • SwanseaSwansea City15:00BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • Bristol CityBristol City12:30NorwichNorwich City
  • BarnsleyBarnsley15:00WatfordWatford
  • BournemouthAFC Bournemouth15:00DerbyDerby County
  • LutonLuton Town15:00BrentfordBrentford
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough15:00Nottm ForestNottingham Forest
  • MillwallMillwall15:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
  • PrestonPreston North End15:00BirminghamBirmingham City
  • QPRQueens Park Rangers15:00CardiffCardiff City
  • StokeStoke City15:00RotherhamRotherham United
  • WycombeWycombe Wanderers15:00Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Reading87101531222
2Bournemouth8440116516
3Swansea8431105515
4Millwall8431105515
5Watford843184415
6Bristol City8422117414
7Norwich842297214
8Middlesbrough834185313
9Luton841377013
10Stoke833299012
11Brentford83231311211
12Blackburn83141811710
13Preston83141010010
14Cardiff824277010
15Birmingham824255010
16Huddersfield8314710-310
17Rotherham823389-19
18Barnsley8143910-17
19QPR8143610-47
20Nottm Forest8134510-56
21Derby8125412-85
22Coventry8125616-105
23Wycombe8017316-131
24Sheff Wed822459-4-4
View full Championship table

Top Stories