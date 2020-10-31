Gillingham v Sunderland

GillinghamGillingham13:00SunderlandSunderland
Line-ups
Gillingham
- 99Lumley
- 2Jackson
- 5Tucker
- 3Ogilvie
- 6Medley
- 10Graham
- 8Dempsey
- 14McKenzie
- 16MacDonald
- 9Samuel
- 19Oliver
Substitutes
- 7Willock
- 11Coyle
- 12Walsh
- 15Akinde
- 20Robertson
- 26Maghoma
- 35Drysdale
Sunderland
- 1Burge
- 2McLaughlin
- 5Wright
- 3Flanagan
- 13O'Nien
- 14Scowen
- 23Leadbitter
- 11Gooch
- 33Hume
- 9Wyke
- 10O'Brien
Substitutes
- 6Power
- 7Maguire
- 16Sanderson
- 18Graham
- 20Matthews
- 21Diamond
- 22Grigg
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match report to follow.