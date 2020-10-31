League One
GillinghamGillingham13:00SunderlandSunderland
Venue: Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Sunderland

Line-ups

Gillingham

  • 99Lumley
  • 2Jackson
  • 5Tucker
  • 3Ogilvie
  • 6Medley
  • 10Graham
  • 8Dempsey
  • 14McKenzie
  • 16MacDonald
  • 9Samuel
  • 19Oliver

Substitutes

  • 7Willock
  • 11Coyle
  • 12Walsh
  • 15Akinde
  • 20Robertson
  • 26Maghoma
  • 35Drysdale

Sunderland

  • 1Burge
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 5Wright
  • 3Flanagan
  • 13O'Nien
  • 14Scowen
  • 23Leadbitter
  • 11Gooch
  • 33Hume
  • 9Wyke
  • 10O'Brien

Substitutes

  • 6Power
  • 7Maguire
  • 16Sanderson
  • 18Graham
  • 20Matthews
  • 21Diamond
  • 22Grigg
Referee:
Sam Purkiss

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City9711145922
2Hull9702157821
3Ipswich9612157819
4Peterborough9612148619
5Portsmouth9522167917
6Charlton851295416
7Sunderland8431106415
8Plymouth94321311215
9Doncaster8413159613
10Fleetwood9414118313
11Wimbledon93331111012
12Accrington7403910-112
13Bristol Rovers8323912-311
14Rochdale9324914-511
15Crewe831487110
16Gillingham9315913-410
17MK Dons92251012-28
18Blackpool9216713-67
19Wigan9216614-87
20Northampton9216718-117
21Shrewsbury813458-36
22Swindon7205913-46
23Oxford Utd7205814-66
24Burton91351118-76
