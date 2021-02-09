League One
AccringtonAccrington Stanley17:30PlymouthPlymouth Argyle
Venue: Wham Stadium, England

Accrington Stanley v Plymouth Argyle

Line-ups

Accrington

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Baxter
  • 2Nottingham
  • 3Hughes
  • 4Burgess
  • 32Charles
  • 16Barclay
  • 28Conneely
  • 6Butcher
  • 36Phillips
  • 7Smyth
  • 19Bishop

Substitutes

  • 8Russell
  • 12Maguire
  • 14Uwakwe
  • 18Rodgers
  • 20Scully
  • 37Morgan
  • 40Savin

Plymouth

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Cooper
  • 4Aimson
  • 24Opoku
  • 2Watts
  • 17Moore
  • 28Pereira Camará
  • 18Fornah
  • 10Mayor
  • 15Grant
  • 31Jephcott
  • 21Ennis

Substitutes

  • 9Hardie
  • 14Reeves
  • 19Lolos
  • 22Lewis
  • 23McCormick
  • 25Woods
  • 27Law
Referee:
Tom Nield

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City25163638201851
2Hull26153841231848
3Doncaster23153541231848
4Peterborough25144738231546
5Portsmouth25136642231945
6Charlton2712784135643
7Sunderland251011434211341
8Accrington23125635241141
9Crewe28117103635140
10Ipswich2412392925439
11Oxford Utd2411493933637
12Plymouth269893743-635
13Blackpool24104102826234
14Gillingham26104123235-334
15Fleetwood2688102923632
16MK Dons2688103332132
17Shrewsbury247982427-330
18Rochdale2668124050-1026
19Wimbledon2667132947-1825
20Bristol Rovers2566132441-1724
21Swindon2773173251-1924
22Northampton2566132040-2024
23Wigan2556142647-2121
24Burton2547143051-2119
