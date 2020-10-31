League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United v Shrewsbury Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lincoln City9711145922
2Hull9702157821
3Ipswich9612157819
4Peterborough9612148619
5Portsmouth9522167917
6Charlton851295416
7Sunderland8431106415
8Plymouth94321311215
9Doncaster8413159613
10Fleetwood9414118313
11Wimbledon93331111012
12Accrington7403910-112
13Bristol Rovers8323912-311
14Rochdale9324914-511
15Crewe831487110
16Gillingham9315913-410
17MK Dons92251012-28
18Blackpool9216713-67
19Wigan9216614-87
20Northampton9216718-117
21Shrewsbury813458-36
22Swindon7205913-46
23Oxford Utd7205814-66
24Burton91351118-76
View full League One table

Top Stories