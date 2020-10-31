League Two
ExeterExeter City13:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: St James Park

Exeter City v Carlisle United

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Newport9711156922
2Cambridge96212151620
3Forest Green9531126618
4Carlisle9522129317
5Cheltenham9513137616
6Exeter94411410416
7Port Vale9513107316
8Harrogate9432127515
9Crawley94231510514
10Salford8341136713
11Colchester93421311213
12Morecambe94141119-813
13Leyton Orient93331111012
14Walsall92611010012
15Bradford8233810-29
16Bolton9234812-49
17Tranmere9234611-59
18Barrow91531314-18
19Grimsby8224812-48
20Oldham92251318-58
21Stevenage913558-36
22Mansfield9054814-65
23Scunthorpe8116417-134
24Southend9027520-152
