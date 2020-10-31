Scottish Premiership
LivingstonLivingston15:00MotherwellMotherwell
Venue: Tony Macaroni Arena

Livingston v Motherwell

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rangers1210202832532
2Celtic1182128101826
3Hibernian127321710724
4Aberdeen117221711623
5Kilmarnock114251513214
6Dundee Utd12345816-813
7Ross County12336720-1312
8Motherwell103251113-211
9Livingston123271320-711
10St Johnstone12327916-711
11St Mirren10217615-97
12Hamilton112181325-127
View full Scottish Premiership table

