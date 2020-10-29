Sheffield United v Manchester City

TEAM NEWS
Sheffield United full-back Max Lowe is available to face Manchester City after passing concussion protocols.
John Lundstram's refusal to agree a new contract is not expected to have an impact on his involvement.
City defender Nathan Ake could return from a groin problem, while Aymeric Laporte is under consideration for only his second league game of the season.
Manager Pep Guardiola remains without Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus, Fernandinho and Benjamin Mendy.
LAWRO'S PREDICTION
Manchester City got a good win in the Champions League in France on Tuesday but Marseille were not up to much.
This will be a bigger test. Sheffield United are still without a win in 2020-21 but they created lots of chances at Anfield in their defeat by Liverpool last time out.
That was arguably the Blades' best performance of the season so far. I think they will be pretty direct again here, and they can cause City problems.
Ruben Dias has looked pretty solid in the City defence since he arrived at the end of last month but this will be a decent test for him.
Prediction: 0-2
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Sheffield United have never beaten Manchester City in the Premier League in eight attempts, the most they've faced any side in the division without winning (D3, L5). Their only goal in those fixtures was scored by Brian Deane in April 1993.
- Manchester City are vying to win four consecutive league games against Sheffield United for the first time since March 1930.
- The Blades are winless in six league meetings since a 1-0 triumph in the second tier in January 2000.
Sheffield United
- The Blades could fail to win any of their first seven league games in a season for the first time since 1991.
- Sheffield United have equalled their worst record of one point after six league fixtures in a season, first set in the 1975-76 top flight. They lost their seventh league match of that season.
- They have earned a solitary point from their past nine Premier League fixtures since beating Chelsea in July.
- The Blades can match the club Premier League record of five successive home games without a win, set in 1993 and equalled in 1994.
- Manager Chris Wilder has won 99 of his 202 matches in charge of the club in all competitions.
- Billy Sharp is one short of 100 league goals for Sheffield United.
Manchester City
- City's total of eight points is their lowest at this stage of a season since 2014-15.
- It's Pep Guardiola's worst start as a manager after five league games of a season. The fewest points his sides have earned after six league fixtures is 13.
- Manchester City have conceded as many as eight league goals after five matches for the first time since 2006-07.
- They could fail to score more than once in four successive Premier League games for the first time under Pep Guardiola.
- Since the beginning of last season, City are winless in all seven Premier League away matches when they conceded the opening goal (D1, L6).
- No side has won more English top-flight fixtures on Halloween than Manchester City's tally of 10 - level with Arsenal.
- Riyad Mahrez has been directly involved in 99 goals in 203 Premier League appearances, scoring 58 and providing 41 assists.
- Kyle Walker, who began his career at Sheffield United, is one short of 100 Premier League appearances for Manchester City.