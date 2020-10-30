Bromley v Eastleigh

BromleyBromley15:00EastleighEastleigh
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Torquay
|6
|5
|0
|1
|12
|5
|7
|15
|2
|Stockport
|6
|4
|1
|1
|12
|5
|7
|13
|3
|Sutton United
|5
|4
|0
|1
|8
|3
|5
|12
|4
|Hartlepool
|5
|3
|2
|0
|9
|3
|6
|11
|5
|Solihull Moors
|5
|3
|1
|1
|8
|2
|6
|10
|6
|Wealdstone
|6
|3
|1
|2
|14
|15
|-1
|10
|7
|Woking
|6
|3
|1
|2
|5
|6
|-1
|10
|8
|Notts County
|5
|3
|0
|2
|10
|7
|3
|9
|9
|Maidenhead United
|6
|3
|0
|3
|8
|13
|-5
|9
|10
|Eastleigh
|5
|2
|2
|1
|12
|8
|4
|8
|11
|Bromley
|4
|2
|1
|1
|8
|5
|3
|7
|12
|Boreham Wood
|5
|2
|1
|2
|5
|3
|2
|7
|13
|Wrexham
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|7
|-1
|7
|14
|Barnet
|5
|2
|1
|2
|6
|10
|-4
|7
|15
|Halifax
|5
|1
|3
|1
|4
|3
|1
|6
|16
|Dover
|6
|2
|0
|4
|5
|16
|-11
|6
|17
|Aldershot
|5
|1
|1
|3
|10
|10
|0
|4
|18
|Yeovil
|6
|0
|4
|2
|6
|8
|-2
|4
|19
|Weymouth
|6
|1
|1
|4
|4
|7
|-3
|4
|20
|Dag & Red
|6
|1
|1
|4
|3
|8
|-5
|4
|21
|King's Lynn
|6
|1
|1
|4
|8
|17
|-9
|4
|22
|Chesterfield
|5
|1
|0
|4
|9
|9
|0
|3
|23
|Altrincham
|4
|0
|3
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|3