WrexhamWrexham15:00Sutton UnitedSutton United
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Covid-19: Five positive tests see Wrexham v Sutton postponed

Wrexham's home National League game with Sutton United on Saturday has been postponed after five of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

The decision was reached after talks between Dragons' Covid medical officer and the league's Covid medical officer.

They recommended all players and staff who travelled by coach to Solihull Moors for last Saturday's FA Cup tie loss should now self-isolate.

A Wrexham statement thanked Sutton United "for their understanding".

Sutton, in turn, said: "We would like to thank our friends at Wrexham for keeping us fully informed and hope everyone at Wrexham stays safe and well. We look forward to our visit there later in the season."

Wrexham have no game scheduled for next weekend and their next fixture is away to Weymouth on Saturday, 14 November.

Players and staff will now follow a return-to-play protocol.

Saturday 31st October 2020

  • Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00Dag & RedDagenham & Redbridge
  • BromleyBromley15:00EastleighEastleigh
  • DoverDover Athletic15:00AltrinchamAltrincham
  • HalifaxFC Halifax TownPWealdstoneWealdstoneP
    Match postponed - Other
  • King's LynnKing's Lynn Town15:00WokingWoking
  • Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
  • StockportStockport County15:00WeymouthWeymouth
  • YeovilYeovil Town15:00ChesterfieldChesterfield
  • HartlepoolHartlepool United17:20TorquayTorquay United

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Torquay6501125715
2Stockport6411125713
3Sutton United540183512
4Hartlepool532093611
5Solihull Moors531182610
6Wealdstone63121415-110
7Woking631256-110
8Notts County530210739
9Maidenhead United6303813-59
10Eastleigh522112848
11Bromley42118537
12Boreham Wood52125327
13Wrexham621367-17
14Barnet5212610-47
15Halifax51314316
16Dover6204516-116
17Aldershot5113101004
18Yeovil604268-24
19Weymouth611447-34
20Dag & Red611438-54
21King's Lynn6114817-94
22Chesterfield51049903
23Altrincham403135-23
View full National League table

