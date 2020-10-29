Last updated on .From the section National League

Wrexham's home National League game with Sutton United on Saturday has been postponed after five of their players tested positive for Covid-19.

The decision was reached after talks between Dragons' Covid medical officer and the league's Covid medical officer.

They recommended all players and staff who travelled by coach to Solihull Moors for last Saturday's FA Cup tie loss should now self-isolate.

A Wrexham statement thanked Sutton United "for their understanding".

Sutton, in turn, said: "We would like to thank our friends at Wrexham for keeping us fully informed and hope everyone at Wrexham stays safe and well. We look forward to our visit there later in the season."

Wrexham have no game scheduled for next weekend and their next fixture is away to Weymouth on Saturday, 14 November.

Players and staff will now follow a return-to-play protocol.