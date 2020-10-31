Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Raith Rovers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|2
|6
|6
|2
|Dunfermline
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|6
|3
|Hearts
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|2
|5
|6
|4
|Ayr
|2
|1
|1
|0
|3
|2
|1
|4
|5
|Morton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|6
|Dundee
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|6
|-3
|3
|7
|Inverness CT
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|8
|Queen of Sth
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|7
|-4
|0
|9
|Alloa
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|-4
|0
|10
|Arbroath
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0
As Celtic prepare to face Aberdeen in the Scottish Cup semi-final, has their bid for the quadruple treble been pushed into insignificance by the quest for a 10th league title?
Panashe Muzambe tells her incredible story from a Zimbabwe girl to the first black woman to play rugby for Scotland.
He's the best fly-half in France, but Gregor Townsend is still the boss... Johnnie Beattie discusses Finn Russell's return to Scotland.
Swimmer Michael Jamieson discusses the pursuit of excellence which led to an Olympic silver medal but also resulted in mental health problems and depression.
BBC Scotland pundit Michael Stewart analyses a huge week approaching for Celtic after three games without a win.
Dundee United manager Micky Mellon on his football journey that's brought him to Tannadice.
As Scottish lower league football returns this weekend, why not test your knowledge by trying to name all 30 clubs in Scotland's bottom three divisions?
Sportscene will show all of the day's Scottish Premiership goals every Saturday evening this season.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland