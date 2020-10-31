Cove Rangers v Partick Thistle

Cove RangersCove Rangers15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
Last updated on .From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Cove Rangers
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|6
|2
|Falkirk
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|3
|Airdrieonians
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|1
|3
|4
|Clyde
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|Partick Thistle
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|0
|3
|6
|Forfar
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|7
|Dumbarton
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|8
|East Fife
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|9
|Montrose
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|10
|Peterhead
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|0