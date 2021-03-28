Scottish League One
DumbartonDumbarton19:45AirdrieoniansAirdrieonians
Venue: C&G Systems Stadium

Dumbarton v Airdrieonians

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Falkirk138322281427
2Cove Rangers136341610621
3Partick Thistle12543149519
4Montrose135442119219
5Peterhead136161213-119
6East Fife115241514117
7Airdrieonians125161916316
8Dumbarton11326512-711
9Clyde103161224-1210
10Forfar12237617-119
