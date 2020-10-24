Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Fran Kirby has won 36 caps England, scoring 11 goals, since making her debut in August 2014

Friendly international: Germany v England Date: Tuesday, 27 October Venue: Brita Arena, Wiesbaden Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two and the BBC Sport website

Chelsea forward Fran Kirby will miss England's trip to Germany after injuring her ankle in a practice match on Friday.

Kirby was back in the Lionesses squad for the first time in a year after being diagnosed with pericarditis.

The 27-year-old will return to Chelsea for further assessment on her ankle.

Phil Neville's side play their first game since March when they take on Germany - ranked second in the world - in Wiesbaden on Tuesday.

The England manager has not called up a replacement for Kirby.

England squad to face Germany

Goalkeepers: Hannah Hampton (Birmingham City), Sandy MacIver (Everton), Ellie Roebuck (Manchester City), Carly Telford (Chelsea).

Defenders: Lucy Bronze (Manchester City), Millie Bright (Chelsea), Grace Fisk (West Ham United), Alex Greenwood (Manchester City), Steph Houghton (Manchester City), Abbie McManus (Manchester United), Esme Morgan (Manchester City), Demi Stokes (Manchester City), Millie Turner (Manchester United), Leah Williamson (Arsenal).

Midfielders: Niamh Charles (Chelsea), Izzy Christiansen (Everton), Jill Scott (Manchester City), Georgia Stanway (Manchester City), Ella Toone (Manchester United), Keira Walsh (Manchester City), Katie Zelem (Manchester United).

Forwards: Rachel Daly (West Ham United, on loan from Houston Dash), Bethany England (Chelsea), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City), Beth Mead (Arsenal), Nikita Parris (Olympique Lyonnais), Ellen White (Manchester City).