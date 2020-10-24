Last updated on .From the section Swansea

Steve Cooper felt Swansea City were denied an away win at Bristol City by a penalty which should not have been given.

Swansea were on course for victory until Nahki Wells' 83rd-minute spot-kick cancelled out Jamal Lowe's goal.

Referee Oliver Langford deemed that Connor Roberts had brought down Antoine Semenyo and the game finished 1-1.

"For a decision to be made like that - it's hard to keep my mouth shut to be honest," Cooper said.

"We had talked about this referee in the pre-match build-up. And it was true to form.

"This league is so hard to get points in, so to be on the back end of a decision like that when we were so comfortable in the game is a difficult one to take to be honest."

Swansea felt Robins forward Semenyo tumbled over Roberts after the Wales international slipped as he tried to deal with Chris Brunt's floated free-kick.

Cooper's side had gone ahead through Lowe's 51st-minute goal and there was little sign of an equaliser until West Midlands official Langford awarded the penalty.

"You are allowed videos now on the bench so we are seeing it back straight away, hence we were so incensed on the decision," Cooper said.

"There's nothing you can do. I have tried to go and see the referee and he won't see me. I don't know why."