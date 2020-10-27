Hearts v Hibernian: Pick your combined XI for Scottish Cup semi-final

Boyce or Nisbet?
Scottish Cup semi-final: Heart of Midlothian v Hibernian
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sat, 31 Oct Time: 17:00 GMT
Coverage: Watch live on BBC Radio Scotland and online, listen to commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, and follow live updates on the BBC Sport website and app

They might now be separated by a division, but how many players from each team would make your combined Hearts and Hibernian XI?

Can you find a place for both Liam Boyce and Kevin Nisbet? Do you pick Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon or Israel counterpart Ofir Marciano? Make your selection now...

My combined Hibernian and Hearts XI

