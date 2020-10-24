Last updated on .From the section Irish

Linfield players congratulate Jordan Stewart after he scored Linfield's third goal

Linfield beat Ballymena United 3-2 at the Showgrounds to make it two wins out of two to kick off the new season.

Kirk Millar turned and fired right-footed into the bottom corner in the ninth minute for the opener.

Navid Nasseri added the second on 37 when some nifty footwork bamboozled Jim Ervin and he shot into the top corner.

Paul McElroy scored a penalty before half-time but an unmarked Jordan Stewart nodded home his side's third, with Leroy Millar scoring at the end.

Both sides went into the game on the back of opening weekend wins in the new league campaign - Linfield seeing off Carrick Rangers and Ballymena securing an impressive away victory over derby rivals Coleraine.

The first half was a pulsating and entertaining affair with the hosts going close to opening the scoring when Ciaran Kelly's header from Ryan Waide's inviting left-wing cross was headed off the line by Kirk Millar.

A minute later Millar made another hugely significant contribution at the other end of the field when he drove a shot past Glendinning after getting on the end of Nasseri's fine delivery from the right.

Nasseri almost doubled his side's lead soon after but his right-foot effort from the edge of the box crashed off the crossbar with Glendinning beaten.

Andrew Waterworth headed into the side-netting before Nasseri's spectacular strike made it 2-0 to the champions.

Five minutes before the break Ballymena reduced their deficit when McElroy rifled home left-footed from the penalty spot after Jamie Mulgrew had halted Shay McCartan's surging run by bundling the Northern Ireland international over in the box.

McCartan went close before half-time but 10 minutes into the second half Millar's exquisite pinpoint cross from the right was met by Stewart at the far post, the diminutive forward finding the net from close range.

Leroy Millar headed in a late consolation in the final action of the match.

Linfield join Larne and Crusaders on six points after the first two rounds of fixtures.