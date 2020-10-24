Last updated on .From the section Irish

Ben Doherty scores the opener for Coleraine at Shamrock Park

Coleraine chalked up their first Premiership win of the campaign thanks to a comfortable 3-0 victory over 10-man Portadown at Shamrock Park.

Ben Doherty netted the opener from the rebound after his penalty was saved before Ports boss Matthew Tipton was dismissed for protesting a decision.

Jamie Glackin swept in to make it 2-0 early in the second half while Ports striker Lee Bonis was red-carded.

James McLaughlin fired into the bottom corner to seal the points late on.

Coleraine lost out to neighbours Ballymena in their opener while Portadown impressed in beating derby rivals Glenavon.

But the hosts offered little in attack in a subdued display while the Bannsiders showed why they were title contenders last season.

On the rebound

Doherty put the visitors in front on eight minutes after his penalty - awarded for a Greg Hall handball - was kept out by keeper Ben Pierce but the midfielder netted on the follow-up.

Tipton got his marching order from referee Keith Kennedy as watching his side make a tepid start and the blistering counter-attacks which saw them overcome Glenavon were absent from this display.

Ports manager Matthew Tipton gets his marching orders from referee Keith Kennedy

Stephen O'Donnell saw his header cleared off the Ports line by Nathan Kerr before the break and Coleraine remained on top in the second half.

Portadown failed to deal with a long throw-in and Glackin nipped in to slot home after 54 minutes.

Bonis was sent-off 10 minutes later for a second yellow card - it brought the total to seven yellows plus the two to Tipton.

Stewart Nixon rattled the Portadown crossbar while the hosts finally showed their attacking quality with Gareth Deane denying George Tipton and Conall McGrandles.

Points wrapped up

McLaughlin added the third a minute from time with a crisp finish from Josh Carson's cross and there was still time for Portadown's best chance as Stephen Murray hit the woodwork.

"I think there was such a euphoria with our European run that we suffered a mental hangover after it," said Coleraine boss Oran Kearney.

"The result was pleasing and it was the first time in four-five weeks where we looked hangover free.

"We we aware that after Portadown's win last week there would be a buzz about the pace so we focused on getting on the front foot in the first 15 minutes - we did that and got a foothold in the game."