O'Sullivan was stretchered off after getting injured late on

Goals from Kealan Dillon and substitute Alan O'Sullivan gave Warrenpoint Town a well-earned 2-0 away win over Dungannon Swifts.

Dillon opened the scoring in the 48th minute and O'Sullivan sealed the win with an 85th-minute strike, before being stretchered off injured.

Both sides had good chances throughout the match, with Michael Carvill twice coming close for the hosts.

It is a first win of the new season for Barry Gray's men.

The Swifts, however, have now lost both opening Irish Premiership after last week's defeat by Larne.

Dillon's opening goal came when he reacted fastest to a throw-in to play a clever one-two with Ryan Swan and slot a neat finish into the bottom corner past Sam Johnston.

O'Sullivan had not been on the field long when he ran on to a Swan header and showed good composure to find the net.

Dungannon made a bright start and almost took an early lead when, after James Teelan's shot was blocked, Alan Teggart's shot fell to Kris Lowe and his header was superbly saved by visiting goalkeeper Gabriel Sava.

Gavin Peers came close with a back-post effort before Matthew Knox came even closer with a free-kick, hitting the crossbar with a curling effort that took a deflection.

Just before the half-hour mark Michael Carvill had Dungannon's best effort of the opening 45 minutes, beating Sava with a low shot but Colm Deasy scrambled back to produce an excellent goal-line clearance.

The best chance of the half fell to Warrenpoint's Swan six minutes from the break. The ball dropped to him after the Swifts failed to clear but, with only goalkeeper Johnston to beat, he slid the ball just wide of the post.

Carvill had a half-volley saved midway through the break and Oisin Smyth came close with two efforts as the home side pushed for an equaliser before O'Sullivan made sure of the win for Point.